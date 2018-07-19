House Democrats see record $15.2M raised for midterms

July 19 (UPI) -- More than $15 million was raised for House Democrats last month -- the highest monthly amount so far this year -- to push toward the November midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party's official campaign arm, said it raised $15.2 million in June.

That amount broke this year's previous record, $11.2 million, in May -- and is the highest amount to date in the 2018 election cycle.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has not yet released its June figures, but has mostly trailed the DCCC in fundraising this year.

DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján said the committee raised nearly $5.5 million online in June with an average gift of $20, also a monthly record for the DCCC cycle. It also raised $2.2. million on June 30 alone, the largest single day of fundraising so far.

The total now raised for Democrats is over $177 million, with over $65 million from online donations. More than 387,000 first-time donors contributed, the DCCC said.

The record numbers seem to indicate an aggressive push by the party to try and pry control of Congress from Republicans in the middle of President Donald Trump's first term.

The DCCC raised just $12.1 million in June 2016, five months before the presidential election.