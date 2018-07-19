Home / Top News / U.S. News

Four men indicted in killing of rapper XXXTentacion

By Daniel Uria  |  July 19, 2018 at 4:39 PM
July 19 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Florida's Broward County indicted four men in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Williams, 22, Michael Boatwright, 22, Trayvon Newsome, 20, and Robert Allen, 22, were indicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Investigators said Boatwright and Newsome were the two armed suspects who confronted and fatally shot Onfroy, 20, as he returned to his vehicle after shopping for a motorcycle in Deerfield Beachlast month.

Williams was arrested June 20 and Boatwright was arrested July 5, but the sheriff's office said the search for Newsome and Allen is ongoing.

The sheriff's office requested residents contact homicide detectives with any information about the two at-large suspects, adding information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

