Home / Top News / U.S. News

Army chopper blows over tent at Calif. base; 22 injured

By Sommer Brokaw  |  July 19, 2018 at 1:07 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- More than 20 U.S. soldiers were recovering Thursday from an accident at a California base that happened when a helicopter knocked over a tent during a training exercise.

The mishap occurred Wednesday night at the U.S. Army Fort Hunter Liggett base in Monterey County, about 140 miles south of San Francisco.

Military officials said strong gusts from the chopper blades knocked the tent over.

"A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter landing's rotor wash blew over a tent structure and injured a number of soldiers," the base said in a Facebook post.

"There are 22 injuries. The majority of injuries are minor and are being treated on site."

Two soldiers were flown to a hospital in Fresno and two were taken to one in Templeton.

The injured soldiers were among 8,000 attending summer training at the base.

All of the injured soldiers have been treated and returned to their units, officials said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Trump: Secret Service agent who died was 'elite hero' Trump: Secret Service agent who died was 'elite hero'
White House: Trump's remarks about Russian meddling misinterpreted White House: Trump's remarks about Russian meddling misinterpreted
Philippines' Duterte praises China amid South China Sea expansion Philippines' Duterte praises China amid South China Sea expansion
Prosecutors say accused trafficker linked to Texas, Mexican cartels Prosecutors say accused trafficker linked to Texas, Mexican cartels
One dead, evacuations ordered in Oregon wildfire One dead, evacuations ordered in Oregon wildfire