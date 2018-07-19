Amid controversy, Putin says some in U.S. trying to sabotage relations

July 19 (UPI) -- Three days after his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Thursday certain forces in the United States are trying to damage relations for "narrow party interests."

Putin made the remarks in Moscow during a discussion with diplomats, during which he called the Helsinki summit "successful." He also said the summit has led to "useful agreements."

"Of course, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop, especially given that certain forces in America are trying to belittle and undermine the results of the meeting," he said.

"They are feeding millions of their people stories."

Trump has faced fierce criticism since Monday's summit, particularly for remarks during a news conference at which he accepted Putin's insistence that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 U.S. election -- a conclusion at sharp odds with the entire U.S. intelligence community.

"[Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me and some others -- they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it's not Russia," Trump told reporters. "I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server."

Trump later said he misspoke, and another interaction with reporters swirled even more controversy.

Accused of being too soft on Russia, Trump told the CBS Evening News Wednesday he confronted Putin at the summit about meddling in U.S. affairs, and said he was sharp in telling Putin "we can't have meddling."

The controversies have some in Congress calling for a court to subpoena notes of Trump's translator in Helsinki, who was present during the leaders' meetings.

Some Republicans are trying to distance themselves from Trump over the comments. Senate Republican leaders say they are working on legislation to impose economic sanctions on Moscow if it attempts to subvert the 2018 midterms or future political processes.

Because the issue has been such a pressing matter this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told colleagues he may bring the bill straight to the floor and skip the committee process.

The White House hasn't said yet whether Trump supports the sanctions bill, or similar pieces also in the works.

Joining the chorus of voices supporting the intelligence community's assessment of Russia Thursday was Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer.

He told NBC's Today he does not agree with Trump that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is a "witch hunt."

He also mentioned there has so far been "no evidence" of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents -- and was unequivocal about whether Moscow is guilty of meddling.

"I think it's very important to be clear that Russia meddled in our election, and there's no evidence of collusion," he said.