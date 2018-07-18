Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Sarah Sanders holds White House news briefing

By Sam Howard  |  July 18, 2018 at 1:38 PM
July 18 (UPI) -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to hold a White House news briefing at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Sanders' briefing Wednesday will be just her fourth since June 18, according to White House records. She will likely be asked about President Donald Trump's summit Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump ignited controversy at a news conference with Putin when he said he didn't "see any reason why" Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election -- which ran counter to the conclusions of the entire U.S. intelligence community.

Following political backlash, including some from members of the Republican Party, Trump said Tuesday he misspoke.

"I realize there is a need for some clarification," he said. "In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't.'"

