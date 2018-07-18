U.S. Secret Service agent dies while in Europe with Trump

July 18 (UPI) -- An agent of the U.S. Secret Service who accompanied President Donald Trump to Europe this week has died in Scotland after experiencing a stroke.

The unidentified 19-year veteran of the agency fell ill Sunday at Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire. Officials said he died Tuesday.

The agent's name was withheld "to respect the family's privacy and allow time to complete personnel and family notifications," a USSS statement said.

"We ask for your patience as we work to support the agent's family and co-workers following this loss of a dedicated career public servant," the statement said.

The Secret Service has about 3,200 active agents and lists 36 who have died since 1902 on its "Wall of Honor."

The agent's death was the first for the Secret Service since Christopher Smith, who died of a heart attack in 2005.