Trump says Secret Service agent who died in Scotland an 'elite hero'

July 18 (UPI) -- An agent of the U.S. Secret Service who accompanied President Donald Trump to Europe this week has died in Scotland after experiencing a stroke, the agency said.

The agent, Nole Edward Remagen, had the stroke Sunday at Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire. Officials said he died Tuesday.

Trump said Wednesday Remagen was a five-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a special agent for 19 years.

"Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted special agent, husband, and father," Trump said in a statement. "Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen's loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.

"At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service. Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion, and today, we pause to honor his life and 24 years of service to our nation."

The Secret Service has about 3,200 active agents and lists 36 who have died since 1902 on its "Wall of Honor."

Remagen's was the first active duty death in the Secret Service since 2005, when agent Christopher Smith died of a heart attack.

"The incredible men and women of the United States Secret Service travel wherever they are needed around the world, spend long periods of time away from their families, and make tremendous sacrifices for our safety and security," the president added.

"They make up the most elite protective agency in the world ... We are forever in their debt."