Trump says Russia isn't targeting U.S.; Sanders says comment was misinterpreted

July 18 (UPI) -- One day after President Donald Trump clarified that he believes Russia likely interfered in the 2016 presidential election, he said Wednesday he thinks they're no longer targeting the U.S. and its elections.

Trump made the comment Wednesday while answering questions during a Cabinet meeting. He added that he thinks he's been tougher on Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, than any other U.S. president.

However, during a White House news briefing later Wednesday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump said "no" to reporters' requests to ask questions, not a question that was asked about whether Russia is still targeting the U.S.

The president's assertion would conflict with a statement issued Monday by his director of national intelligence, Dan Coats. Coats said Russia has "ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy."

Late last week at a Washington, D.C., think tank, Coats was even more blunt than he was in his statement Monday, according to CNBC.

"The warning lights are blinking red again," Coats said. "Today, the digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under attack."

Trump's brief comment and Sanders' explanation were the latest statements in a week where he has clarified his beliefs on Russian meddling multiple times, starting Monday at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

That day, Trump said he did not "see any reason why" Russia meddled in the 2016 election, splitting with conclusions from the U.S. intelligence community that say otherwise. Then on Tuesday, Trump backpedaled, saying he misspoke and had faith in the U.S. intelligence agencies.

"In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't,'" Trump said.