Ford recalls 555,000 cars, SUVs over rollaway risk

July 18 (UPI) -- U.S. automaker Ford recalled roughly 555,000 Ford Fusion sedans and Ford Escape SUVs over concerns the cars could rollaway without notice.

The recall, announced Wednesday, affects select 2013-16 Ford Fusions and select 2013 and 2014 Ford Escapes.

Ford said dealerships will fix the source of the risk, the shifter cable bushing, for free. In the meantime, it warned drivers to use their parking brakes.

The automaker said the bushing connects the shifter cable to the transmission, but bushings on recalled cars may degrade to the point that they become detached. That could cause the Fusions or Escapes to fail to shift into park.

No crashes or injuries related to the defect have been reported to Ford, it said.

The recalled vehicles include 2014 Ford Fusion sedans made at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 18, 2013, and Sept. 15, 2013; 2014-16 Ford Fusion sedans made at Flat Rock between June 2, 2014 ,and Aug. 31, 2015; 2013-14 Ford Fusion sedans made at Ford's Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013, and Sept. 15, 2013; 2014-16 Ford Fusion sedans made at Hermosillo between June 2, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015; and 2013-14 Ford Escape SUVs made at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013, and Sept. 15, 2013.

There are about 504,000 vehicles recalled in the United States and its territories, roughly 37,000 vehicles in Canada and about 8,000 vehicles in Mexico.