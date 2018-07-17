Victim's son seeks clemency for Texas death row inmate

July 17 (UPI) -- Texas prepared to carry out its eighth execution this year Tuesday for the 2004 robbery and murder of a San Antonio convenience store owner whose son has asked that the killer be spared.

Christopher Young, 34, is set to die at 6 p.m. at the Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville. He was convicted of killing Hasmukh "Hash" Patel, 55.

On Monday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals refused to consider a petition filed by Hasmukh Patel's son, Mitesh Patel, who asked for clemency for Young.

The refusal came on the day the two men met in person for the first time. The younger Patel said he wanted to determine for himself whether Young was remorseful for killing his father.

"I don't agree with the state's choice to execute him," Mitesh Patel said.

Young told KSAT-TV in San Antonio that he originally went to the convenience store to confront Hasmukh Patel for allegedly arguing with Young's girlfriend at the time.

"But because of me being drunk, it turned into a robbery. I wasn't even trying to kill an individual. I wasn't trying to kill 'Hash' that day. It just happened," Young said.