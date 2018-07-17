Houston police identify 'possible serial killer' as parolee

July 17 (UPI) -- Police in southeast Texas have identified a parolee as a "possible serial killer" suspected in a series of homicides in the Houston area.

The Houston Police Department identified the suspect as Jose Gilberto Rodriguez and said he may be responsible for a total of five attacks, three of which resulted in death.

Rodriguez, a registered sex offender, is on parole and was fitted with an ankle monitor that police said he removed before the first attack.

Authorities said to scout possible victims and neighborhoods, Rodriguez knocked on doors pretending to be looking for someone. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"We have serious concerns that this individual will strike again," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The first attack on July 9 was a home-invasion where the victim survived, ABC News reported.

Four days later, Pamela Johnson, 62, was found dead inside her home in northwest Harris County and her car was stolen and found abandoned the next day at a shopping center.

The second and third deaths happened at two Houston mattress stores.

Police said the most recent attack occurred Monday when a transit driver was robbed and shot. He is expected to survive.

Rodriguez, 46, was last seen in the Houston area and police said he might be driving a dark gray 2017 Nissan Sentra.