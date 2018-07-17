Houston police identify parolee as suspect in three murders

July 16 (UPI) -- Police in Texas identified a parolee Monday as a "possible serial killer" suspected in a series of murders in the Houston area.

The Houston Police Department identified the suspect as Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, stating he may be responsible for a total of five attacks, three of which resulted in deaths.

Rodriguez, a registered sex offender, is on parole and was fitted with an ankle monitor, which police said he removed before starting the killing spree.

Police said they believe he knocked on doors pretending to be looking for someone to case neighborhoods. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

"We have serious concerns that this individual will strike again," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The first attack, on July 9, was a home-invasion robbery where the victim survived, ABC News reported.

Four days later Pamela Johnson, 62, was found dead inside her home in northwest Harris County and her car, a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, was stolen and found abandoned the next day at a local mall.

A second murder took place at a mattress store in Houston and a third murder occurred at another mattress store in the area on Sunday.

Police said the most recent attack took place on Monday, when a transit driver was robbed and shot, but is expected to survive.

Rodriguez was last spotted in the Houston area and police said they were searching for a dark gray 2017 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate number KPD-2805.