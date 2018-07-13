Mueller probe indicts 12 Russian officers in DNC hacking

July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice announced indictments against 12 Russian intelligence officials on Friday accused of being involved in the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

All those indicted are officers in the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency. They are accused of being involved in a cyberattack against Democratic Party organizations, as well as the presidential campaign committee of candidate Hillary Clinton.

The 29-page indictment, signed by special counsel Robert Mueller, outlines 12 counts, including alleged interference in the election, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and computer access without authorization.

There was "no evidence" that any alleged tampering affected the vote count in any 2016 election, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said at a news conference on Friday. He noted that two GRU groups were involved, one to "actively steal information" and "another to disseminate it."

Two online parties, named DC Leaks and Guccifer 2.0, were the personae by which the Russian hackers operated, Rosenstein added. Both were previously identified as non-Russian entities, but "were controlled by the Russian GRU."

No arrests have been made.