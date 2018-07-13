Lava from Kilauea Volcano destroys school, park

July 13 (UPI) -- Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano overtook a school and park this week, bringing the total number of destroyed structures since May to more than 700, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Ten weeks after eruptions began at the volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, Fissure 8 was still pouring lava into a channel heading toward the ocean. USGS' Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said lava from the fissure overflowed Wednesday and diverted into a separate channel, destroying the Kua O Ka La Charter School and Ahalanui Count Beach Park before entering the ocean Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, a collapse happened at the volcano's summit, creating an explosion equivalent to a 5.3-magnitude earthquake. Another collapse explosion event was expected to happen Friday.

The HVO said sulfur dioxide emissions from Kilauea were low, though minor amounts of gas and ash in the air would be sent downwind.

The National Weather Service said the area was expected to receive thunderstorms and increased rain over the weekend.

The eruptions have displaced thousands of people on the island. Hawai'i County Mayor Harry Kim last week declared a state of emergency for the next 60 days and issued a third supplementary emergency proclamation.