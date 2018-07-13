Kansas waterslide where boy died will be demolished

July 13 (UPI) -- A judge has ruled a Kansas waterslide billed as the world's largest, where a boy was killed in 2016, will be demolished this summer.

The 17-story Verruckt slide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan., has been out of service for two years -- since a raft carrying 10-year-old Caleb Schwab overturned Aug. 7, 2016 and he was decapitated by a metal pole.

Two other riders received serious injuries.

Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns gave approval Thursday to tear down the slide -- overruling a 2016 order to let it stand as the investigation continued.

Demolition, which is expected to take three weeks, will begin after Labor Day.

Several park employees have been charged with second-degree homicide over Schwab's death -- including Schiltterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry, Verruckt lead designer John Schooley and contractors Henry & Sons Construction. They also face charges of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Former park director Tyler Miles and KC Waterpark Management each face counts of involuntary manslaughter and interfering with law enforcement. Officials said Miles misled investigators and didn't disclose pertinent documents. Park maintenance workers John Zalsman and David Hughes are also charged with misleading investigators.

Texas-based Schlitterbahn ultimately reached settlements in civil court with the Schwab family, for about $20 million, and the other injured riders. The boy was the son of Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab.