Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club

July 12 (UPI) -- Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who's made headlines for an alleged affair with President Donald Trump years before he was elected, was arrested at an Ohio strip club Thursday, her attorney said.

The arrest happened because Daniels, legal name Stephanie Clifford, purportedly violated an Ohio law by allowing a patron to touch her.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said Thursday the arrest was politically motivated and "reeks of desperation."

"Just received word that my client was arrested in Columbus Ohio while performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs," his tweet read. "We will fight all bogus charges."

Ohio law says a person who performs "nude or seminude on the premises of a sexually oriented business" are not allowed to be touched by patrons. A violation is a misdemeanor.

Avenatti tweeted Daniels was arrested for "allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner."

"Are you kidding me?" he asked. "They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!!"

Daniels' attorney told NBC News there were multiple undercover vice officers in the club during her show and after the customer touched her, officers got up and arrested her on the spot.

Charles Murphy, a correctional service coordinator at the Franklin County Sheriffs' Office, confirmed Daniels was arrested by a Columbus police officer but said she hadn't been booked.

Murphy said it's possible police were "bypassing" Daniels' arrest if she'd committed a "bondable offense," meaning she could pay a bond and be released from jail until her case is decided.

Last month, Daniels sued former attorney Keith Davidson, saying he violated attorney-client privilege by colluding with Trump attorney Michael Cohen while working for her.

Daniels claims an affair with Trump in 2006 while he was married to Melania Trump. On the eve of the presidential election, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement.