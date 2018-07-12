Home / Top News / U.S. News

Shahira Knight named new White House director of legislative affairs

By Daniel Uria  |  July 12, 2018 at 10:17 PM
July 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump selected Shahira Knight as his new director of legislative affairs on Thursday.

The White House announced Knight will take on the role of Trump's primary liaison to Congress from Marc Short.

Knight had most recently worked as deputy director of the National Economic Council, where she helped writeTrump's sweeping tax reform plan.

She had planned to depart the White House for a job in the private sector, but decided to stay after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly approached her about the opening left by Short.

Kelly described Short as "an integral part of the White House staff" ahead of his last day on Friday.

"We will miss his profound expertise, commitment to the taxpayers, and leadership," said Kelly.

Short announced his plans to resign in June and said he "will be forever indebted to President Trump" for his opportunities, including the chance to "confirm more appeals court judges than any Administration in its first two years."

