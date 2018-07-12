Mother, daughter killed by boulder that fell off truck

July 12 (UPI) -- A mother and daughter in Minnesota are dead after a boulder fell off a truck driving in front of them and smashed into their vehicle, police said Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, Karen J. Christiansen, 67, was driving with her daughter, 32-year-old Jena H. Christiansen, in a 2002 Toyota Avalon when the boulder weighing several hundred pounds became dislodged and fell off a commercial truck as they were driving down a highway in Rosemount, Minn, the Rosemount Police Department said in a statement.

Both women were declared dead at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The truck driver didn't stop after the boulder fell off. But the RPD was able to identify the driver as 33-year-old Joe P. Czeck. He was arrested Wednesday. Charges have not been announced. Czeck is also the owner of the company that operated the truck.

Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott called the incident a "very unique situation."

"If you tried to duplicate this millions of times, I don't think you'd be able to do that," Scott told KSTP-TV.

Jena's boyfriend, Ryan Kilian, said, "The world has lost an angel."

"She is the most amazing person I have ever met," he said. "She was so smart and beautiful. She made me the man I am today I would be nothing without her. She would do anything for anyone who needed help she loved her family so much. She had an amazing sense of humor I literally have spent hours just talking to her,"