FBI deputy Strzok grilled in first public testimony on Russia investigation

July 12 (UPI) -- Peter Strzok, an FBI deputy under scrutiny for exchanging text messages with a bureau attorney critical of President Donald Trump, told lawmakers in his first public hearing Thursday that grilling him on the issue only helps Russia's campaign against the United States.

The House Committees on the Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform held the hearing to ask Strzok about the anti-Trump messages and his work on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian electoral interference.

As an investigator on Mueller's team, he helped look for ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, as well as the scandal over Hillary Clinton's private email use when she was secretary of state.

At Thursday's hearing, Strzok was confronted by House lawmakers about his messages, which expressed displeasure at Trump's election in November 2016. Once the messages were found, Strzok was reassigned by Mueller to human resources duties.

"Russian interference in our elections constitutes a grave attack on our democracy," Strzok told lawmakers in his prepared opening statement.

"Most disturbingly, it has been wildly successful -- sowing discord in our nation and shaking faith in our institutions. I have the utmost respect for Congress's oversight role, but I truly believe that today's hearing is just another victory notch in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's belt and another milestone in our enemies' campaign to tear America apart."

The statement could further agitate both House committees, which have already strongly condemned his actions and messages with FBI attorney Lisa Page as having a clear political bias.

Strzok has testified before lawmakers before, but in closed hearings. Thursday's was his first public hearing.