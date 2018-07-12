California's largest active wildfire nears full containment

July 12 (UPI) -- The largest wildfire burning in California was nearly 100 percent contained Thursday, fire officials said.

Cal Fire said the County Fire, which burned 90,288 acres in Napa and Yolo counties, was 92 percent contained.

More than 1,000 fire personnel have been battling the blaze. Officials lifted all evacuations associated with the blaze as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began on June as the result of an improperly installed electric livestock fence and destroyed a total of 20 structures.

No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Klamathon Fire

The next largest fire, the Klamathon Fire, also neared containment on Thursday.

Crews completed containment lines to the north and the fire held within the perimeter, with minimal fire activity observed Wednesday night, Cal Fire said.

Since the fire began July 5 it has resulted in one death, three injuries and destroyed 82 structures.

Evacuation warnings for the area east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the Oregon State line, north of Copco Road, and west of Topsey Grade were lifted Thursday and Interstate 5 was reopened.

Lions Fire

The Lions Fire remained at about 4,000 acres and officials said it was 90 percent contained as of Thursday.

Fire officials plan to continue attempts to suppress the fire and utilize helicopter water drops to combat the fire in inaccessible terrain north and west of San Joaquin River.

Officials estimated it will be fully contained by Saturday.

Georges Fire

The Georges Fire in Inyo County grew to 2,883 acres Thursday and officials increased its containment to 42 percent.

The evacuation for the Whitney Portal area, including campgrounds, residents, and the Whitney Portal Store was lifted, and the Whitney Portal Road was opened under the authority of the Inyo County Sheriff.

Cal Fire said 627 fire personnel have responded to the fire and helicopters continued to support fire suppression efforts with water drops as needed.

Los Angeles area

The Valley Fire remained at 1,348 acres and 24 percent containment while fire crews fully contained the 100-acre Box Fire.