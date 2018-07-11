Hurricane Chris strengthens to Category 2, moves northeast

July 11 (UPI) -- Chris, a Category 2 hurricane packing 105 mph winds, moved northeastward Wednesday towards Canadian waters, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm was located 315 miles east of Cape Hatteras, N.C., and was moving at 22 mph toward the northeast, the NHC's advisory said Wednesday morning.

Hurricane storm-force winds extended up to 25 miles from the center of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds up to 90 miles.

Advisories were still in effect Wednesday for swells generated by Chris that could cause deadly rip currents.

The storm is expected to produce heavy rain and strong winds as it moves away from the U.S. East Coast and skirts Nova Scotia and then Newfoundland by Thursday, AccuWeather reported.

"It will eventually lose its tropical characteristics as it tracks over the colder water near Atlantic Canada later Thursday and Thursday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards said.

Chris was the second hurricane of the Atlantic season after Beryl, which degenerated into remnants Monday.