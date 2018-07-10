U.S. Coast Guard rescues 11 passengers in Alaska plane crash

July 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 11 passengers on a plane that crashed into an Alaskan mountain Tuesday.

All 11 passengers on the plane survived the crash on Mount Jumbo, southwest of the city of Ketchikan. The survivors were taken to a staging area to be transported to Ketchikan, while those with injuries that required immediate medical treatment were airlifted to Ketchikan Medical Center, the Coast Guard said.

Two Sitka Jayhawk helicopter crews initially responded to reports of the crash before noon with six Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad helicopters with EMS standing by to assist.

The crash took place at an altitude of 2,000 feet and visibility during the rescue was one-quarter of a mile.