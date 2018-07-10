Trump heads to NATO summit on trip that includes stops with May, Putin

July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump left Tuesday for the NATO summit in Brussels, the first stop on a trip that includes meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.

After meetings in Britain, the president will head to Finland for his first standalone summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Before leaving Tuesday, Trump spoke with reporters about his upcoming meetings, which he called interesting, saying he and other leaders "will work it out and all countries will be happy."

"I have NATO. I have the U.K., which is in somewhat turmoil. And I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all," Trump added. "Who would think?"

Trump also said the European Union is taking advantage of the United States.

"We spend 75 percent on NATO and frankly, it helps them more than it helps us," he said.

After the NATO summit, on Thursday the president and first lady Melania Trump will head to London and visit the ambassador's residence -- followed by a state dinner that May will host.

Trump and May will hold bilateral talks before he meets the queen, who has met every U.S. president since 1952 except Lyndon Johnson. The president will meet with Putin on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

After reporters on Tuesday asked Trump if he sees Putin as a friend or a foe, he said he views the Russian leader as a "competitor."

"I really can't say right now. As far as I'm concerned, a competitor. A competitor," Trump said. "I think that getting along with Russia, getting along with China is a good thing, getting along with others is a good thing. It's not a bad thing, I've said that many times."