Tropical Storm Chris expected to become hurricane

By Danielle Haynes and Sommer Brokaw  |  Updated July 10, 2018 at 9:56 AM
July 9 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday, according to National Weather Service.

Forecasters project Chris, located off North Carolina's coast with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph Tuesday morning, will strengthen to a hurricane later in the day, a NWS advisory said.

The center of the storm, situated about 210 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., on Monday, inched closer at about 200 miles south-southeast of the area by early Tuesday.

Tropical storm-force winds have extended 70 miles from the center of the storm.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect Tuesday morning, though the National Hurricane Center said life-threatening swells could reach mid-Atlantic states.

"Swells generated by Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days," the NWS advisory said. "These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Chris will likely be the second hurricane of the Atlantic season after Beryl, which degenerated into remnants Monday.

By Thursday night or early Friday, Chris is expected to weaken to a non-tropical storm.

