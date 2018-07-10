Judge denies request to extend limit for detaining migrant children

July 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday denied the Trump administration's request to alter a 1997 settlement that sets limits on how long the government can detain children caught illegally crossing the U.S. border.

Judge Dolly M. Gee of U.S. District Court in Los Angeles said the Justice Department had no basis for requesting the lifting of a 20-day limit on keeping children in immigration detention facilities before they must be released to licensed care facilities. That limit was set in 1997 in Flores vs. Reno, a case that set the standard for how children in immigration detention are treated.

The Justice Department said it needed the limit to be lifted so it could detain families through the end of their prosecutions, including asylum proceedings, which could take months, CNN reported.

Gee accused the department of trying to "light a match to the Flores Agreement and ask this Court to upend the parties' agreement by judicial fiat."

She also said the department was making "a cynical attempt" to use the courts to make up for "over 20 years of congressional inaction and ill-considered executive action" on immigration that has led to the current situation.

Gee's decision comes one day before the Justice Department's deadline to reunite children under the age of 5 who were separated from a parent of guardian at the border.

The department has already said only about half of the 102 children identified by the government will be reunited on time.