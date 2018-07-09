Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sex assault charges

July 9 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Monday to more charges of sexual assault.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. brought the new charges last week against the 66-year-old Weinstein, which included an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree stemming from a claim by another woman.

Other new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, a Class A-II felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A superseding indictment accuses Weinstein of assaulting the unidentified woman in 2006 against her will. She is the third woman to accuse Weinstein in court.

The new charges add to charges of rape in the first and third degrees and criminal sexual act in the first degree, filed against Weinstein in May. Those assaults, the charges say, occurred in 2004 and 2013. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to those counts.

He has remained free on $1 million bail, but surrendered to authorities ahead of his court appearance.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzi argued Weinstein should be placed under house arrest in Manhattan pending trial, instead of his home in Connecticut.

"He's obviously man of substantial resources . . . it shouldn't be too much of a pull for him to arrange for him to have a home here in Manhattan and he should only be allowed to leave his home here in Manhattan for doctor's appointments or other emergency services," Illuzi said.

Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, argued that would create a "media circus."

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke ruled that Weinstein will not be under house arrest.

Brafman said Monday he is trying to clear Weinstein's name so he can "hopefully go back to making movies."