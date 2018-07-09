Trump's former driver sues for unpaid overtime wages

July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's former driver filed a lawsuit against the president's company Monday alleging he's owed more than $200,000 in unpaid overtime wages.

In the complaint, Noel Cintron, 59, states Trump and his business exploited him "in an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige," by failing to pay for about 3,300 hours of overtime over the past six years.

Cintron worked as Trump's driver for more than 20 years until Republican Party nominated the former real estate mogul to be president and the Secret Service took over his transportation needs. During that time Cintron said he was required to be on duty for Trump beginning at 7 a.m. until his services were no longer required for the day.

The complaint states Cintron worked up to 55 hours per week, but was paid a fixed salary of $62,700 in 2003, $68,000 in 2006, and $75,000 in 2010. Cintron said he was induced to surrender his health insurance, saving Trump approximately $17,866 per year in premiums, as a condition of the 2010 raise.

"President Trump's further callousness and cupidity is further demonstrated by the fact that while he is purportedly a billionaire, he has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years!" Cintron said.

Cintron -- who still worked for the Trump Organization in security as of Monday, according to his lawyer Larry Hutcher -- asked Trump Organization executives to pay him the amount he was owed for overtime work but his request was denied.

"The proverbial straw hits the camel's back," Hutcher said. "He finally says, 'Enough is enough.'"

Cintron is seeking $350,000 to cover unpaid wages, penalties, interest and attorneys' fees, Hutcher said.

Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller issued a statement saying the company paid Cintron appropriately.

"Mr. Cintron was at all times paid generously and in accordance with the law. Once the facts come out we expect to be fully vindicated in court," Miller said.