Alabama man kills wife, daughter in murder-suicide, police say

July 8 (UPI) -- An Alabama man shot and killed his wife and 12-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself, police said Saturday.

Bob Orsi also attempted to kill two more of his daughters in the incident, but they are recovering from injuries and are expected to survive.

When deputies from the Elmore County Sheriff's Department arrived to Orsi's home in Wetumpka, Ala. on Saturday, the house was engulfed in flames. Orsi's wife, Charlene, was found dead in the carport from a gunshot wound to the head. The couple had four daughters, including a 13-year-old and three 12-year-old triplets. During the incident, the 13-year-old and two of the triplets were able to escape but one of the triplets was found dead in the house. Robert Orsi was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

"The triplets were shot at close range by the dad multiple times as he was also pouring a flammable liquid, which we believe to be gasoline, all through house," Franklin told AL.com. "I just can't imagine what's going through a man's mind to line up three children and shoot them. I just hope those children can get beyond this trauma. You don't hear about these situations every day."

According to WSFA, Charlene Orsi filed for a divorce from Robert Orsi on June 28 and requested custody of all four children.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office Robert Orsi's alleged drug use was cited as a reason for Charlene Orsi's request for a divorce.