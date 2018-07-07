U.S. service member killed, two wounded in Afghanistan insider attack

July 7 (UPI) -- One U.S. service member was killed and two were wounded Saturday during an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan, a NATO-led mission release said.

The wounded service members are in stable condition and are being treated, the statement from NATO Resolute Support, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization-led, non-combat mission said.

The U.S. soldiers have not been identified. Release of the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification is complete, the release said.

The incident is being investigated.

An insider attack is when a member of the Afghan National Security Forces, who U.S.military personnel is advising and training attacks a U.S. service member, a Military.com report said.

Insider attacks have taken place every year since 2008 and the Afghan province of Helmand, a Taliban stronghold to the south and center of the country's opium-growing industry, has seen the most attacks.