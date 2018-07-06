Home / Top News / U.S. News

U.S. adds 213K jobs in June; unemployment up to 4%

By Sara Shayanian  |  July 6, 2018 at 8:56 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Employers added 213,000 jobs to the U.S. workforce in June, the Labor Department said in its jobs report Friday.

The report said most of the job growth occurred in professional and business services, manufacturing and healthcare -- while retail trade lost jobs.

Employment in business services increased by 50,000 in June and has risen by 521,000 positions for the year. Construction continued to trend up last month, adding 13,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4 percent -- after a record 3.8 percent rate was shown in May, near a 50-year low.

Friday's assessment followed statistics from ADP, which said in a report Thursday private sector employment increased by 177,000 jobs from May to June.

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said businesses are having a difficult time finding qualified workers. As a result, labor shortages could intensify nationwide.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Mark Zandi
Trending Stories
Trump announces resignation of EPA head Scott Pruitt Trump announces resignation of EPA head Scott Pruitt
Thai rescuers racing to get boys out of cave before more flooding Thai rescuers racing to get boys out of cave before more flooding
Britain demands Russia answer for new nerve agent attack Britain demands Russia answer for new nerve agent attack
White House: Trump will confront Putin on 'malign' Kremlin activities White House: Trump will confront Putin on 'malign' Kremlin activities
U.S. using DNA to reunite 3,000 migrant children, parents U.S. using DNA to reunite 3,000 migrant children, parents