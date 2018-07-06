Trump to attend state dinner, meet Queen Elizabeth II in Britain

July 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's British visit next week will include a state dinner and a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, the U.S. ambassador to Britain announced Friday.

Diplomat Robert "Woody" Johnson revealed the itinerary of the trip in a conference call with reporters Friday.

Trump will arrive at London's Stansted Airport Thursday, following a NATO summit in Brussels. After visiting the ambassador's residence in London, he and first lady Melania Trump will be guests at a state dinner. The event will be hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace, a castle and UNESCO World Heritage site built in the early 18th century.

The dinner will include music by military pipe and drum corps, as well as a bagpipe ensemble.

After spending the night in London, Trump and May will meet for "bilateral talks on a range of subjects," Johnson said, at Chequers, the prime minister's country home -- or the British government's version of Camp David.

Trump and May will hold a joint news conference after their meeting.

Trump and the first lady will then travel to Windsor Castle to meet the queen, who has met every U.S. president since 1952 except Lyndon B. Johnson.

The next stop is Scotland, where Trump will prepare for his July 16 meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Johnson said Trump's visit to Britain is intended to improve relations, and said trade between the countries has risen 21 percent since the start of the year.

He also said the countries share responsibilities in defense and cybersecurity and called Britain an "indispensable ally."