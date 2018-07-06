Several Texas gas stations to pay $166K for price gouging during Harvey

July 6 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Thursday that 48 gas stations in the state will pay a $166,592 settlement to customers who were victims of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey last year.

The settlement will be paid out via separate agreements. Most of the gas stations involved in the settlement are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"At the outset of Harvey, I made it clear that my office would not tolerate price gouging of Texans by anyone looking to profit from the hurricane," Paxton said in a statement. "The response to Hurricane Harvey showed the incredible generosity of Texans. These settlements should teach the few who take advantage of their fellow residents to follow the law in the future."

On Aug. 23, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster, under which is a law that prohibits "exorbitant or excessive" pricing on essential goods, including fuel.

Each of the 48 gas stations charged prices higher than $3.99 per gallon at the time, with some charging as high as $8.99.

At the time, the average price of gas per gallon was about $2.14.

According to a list of the individual settlements posted online, a gas station in Garland, Texas is paying the highest amount - $14,870. The lowest settlement is from another Garland gas station, which will pay $191.68.