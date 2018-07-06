One judge's quiet struggle to reunite migrant families

EL PASO, Texas, July 6 (UPI) -- It was late October 2017 in the U.S. District Court in far West Texas and Magistrate Judge Miguel Torres was presiding over trials of Central American migrant parents for unlawful border crossing.

Torres, who has served on the bench since 2013, noticed something unusual about the men and women tried before him beginning in fall 2017. Many defendants were undocumented Central American parents who crossed the international line with their children before turning themselves in or being apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol.

This summer, family separations at the border saturated the news and federal judges in California and New York allowed ACLU lawsuits to proceed challenging Trump administration policy.

Months before, Torres was trying to use his power as a federal judge in El Paso to reunite convicted parents in immigration detention with children seized by the government and put in shelters.

His months-long struggle reveals the limits of federal judicial power confronted by U.S. attorneys exerting rigorous control over border and immigration enforcement.

A 'slightly unusual proceeding'

Torres had his first bout with the government over family separations at the border when four parents and one grandparent from Central America came before him on the misdemeanor charge of illegal entry in late October 2017.

Unlike felony re-entry, first-time illegal entry carries a possible prison term of six months. In these cases, Torres has observed that this petty criminal offense meant defendants had all been separated from minor relatives between age 8 and 16.

Torres called a "slightly unusual proceeding" concerning the government's joint prosecution of these four parents and one grandparent for Nov. 1, 2017.

Torres scheduled an on-the-record proceeding because he wanted the prosecutor and federal public defender to brief him on the legality of family separation and the government's obligation to provide undocumented parents with information about the whereabouts and well-being of their children in government custody.

In this proceeding, Torres explained why he took the unusual step of appointing federal public defenders to represent these four parents and one grandparent in a misdemeanor case.

In the Western District of Texas, the federal public defender, Maureen Franco, said her office usually only represents indigent defendants charged with felonies. In misdemeanor criminal trials, a court-approved panel attorney, usually a criminal law attorney in private practice, takes on the client for a fee.

Instead of appointing panel attorneys in these five misdemeanor cases, Torres instructed the better resourced Federal Public Defender to represent the parents and find out their children's whereabouts. Each public defender has an investigator assigned to them. However, extra resources don't seem to have made much difference as in four of these five cases the government deported the parents without their children.

Receipt for your wallet but not for your child

On June 1, undocumented migrant Macedonio Herrera crossed the border with his 10-year-old daughter through the river's hot flatlands in east El Paso. A Border Patrol agent quickly apprehended them. The father and daughter were from Malacatancito in Guatemala's western highlands. He went to jail to await trial, his daughters' whereabouts unknown for weeks, according to his federal public defender, Sandra Strelzin.

A week later, Torres lost his cool when hearing Herrera's case. Trying and sentencing migrant parents for unlawful border crossing who didn't know what had happened to their children was "troubling," he said. In open court, he said the government was holding the children "incommunicado."

The Guatemalan father was being tried for the felony charge of illegal re-entry to the United States. Herrera had previously been deported and his re-entry carried a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The government was asking for Torres to jail Herrera pending trial. He was deemed a flight risk because of his previous deportation.

At Herrera's bail hearing, Torres became visibly impatient with the prosecutors' inability to provide him with answers about children in shelters contracted by the government's Office of Refugee Resettlement, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Torres raised his voice at the court: "I hate being in a position of not providing information about children. I cannot believe you can get a receipt for your wallet but...!"

Torres's cry quickly tailed off into the busy courtroom, its audience of lawyers, defendants, court workers and watchers momentarily stunned still by the sound of the hard slap of Torres' bare hand on his open desk.

Still, the judge agreed to jail the Guatemalan father pending trial.

Custodian of the 'A-file'

Torres is one of four magistrate judges in the El Paso federal court of the Western District of Texas. Each of them hears unlawful border crossing cases, and at least three have presided over criminal trials of undocumented migrants separated from their families at the border.

At the height of the migrant child separation crisis -- after the Trump administration announced a "zero tolerance" policy to prosecute everyone caught illegally crossing the border -- Torres asked agents from the Border Patrol's prosecutions' unit, agents who assist U.S. attorneys with prosecutions, to his courtroom.

Time and again federal prosecutors had claimed they had no sway or control over the government's immigration enforcement arm, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In response, Torres invited the agents, he said, because they served as custodians of the so-called "A-file."

Border Patrol and ICE assign immigrants an "A" number for the file they open on an apprehended undocumented migrant. "A" stands for alien and Torres said the file followed the person from prosecution to immigration detention until their possible deportation.

As custodians of this file, Torres wanted the agents to register children who had accompanied these migrant parents and note that they should be reunited before deportation.

Sentencing hearings are the final procedure in a criminal court case and the last time the judge ever sees those convicted. In unlawful border-crossing sentencing hearings in mid-June, Torres asked the defendants before him the same question he had been asking since late October: "Were you here with a child?"

When shackled mothers and fathers told him they knew neither the whereabouts nor well-being of their children, Torres looked to the agents in the courtroom.

"Alright, this is what I want," the judge said in a hearing on June 15. "I'm asking the custodian of the A file who is here in court with us today that they make a notation in the file of my desire and my hope is they be reunited with their minor children before deported."

The following Monday, the duty U.S. prosecutor in Torres' court objected when the judge made the same request in a similar hearing.

"Judge, there are rules over what can go in the A-file and I don't think a notation is permitted."

Torres gave explicit instructions to the custodian of the A-file about how the government could follow up on informing him about reunification before possible deportation. He acknowledged it was just a recommendation; he could not issue a direct order to immigration enforcement.

"I must be informed through a letter," he said.

Turning to the parent he said, "I wish I had more information to give you about your child. It's frustrating for me and your loved one. If it's not followed through, I want to know why."