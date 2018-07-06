Migrants seized or deemed 'inadmissible' at border down 18% in June

July 6 (UPI) -- The number of migrants deemed inadmissible or caught at the U.S.-Mexico border in June was down 18 percent from May, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

In June, Border Patrol apprehended more than 34,000 people between ports of entry on the Southwest Border, compared with 40,338 people in May and 38,243 people in April. The decline in those migrants from May to June corresponds with a historical downward trend for this time of year, CBP said.

"CBP is continuing to monitor sustained levels of illegal immigration, which is especially hazardous this time of year as the number of rescues by the U.S. Border Patrol continues to increase along with the temperature," the Department of Homeland Security said.

In all of 2017, CBP said it apprehended more than 300,000 individuals -- compared to 408,870 in 2016.

This June, the U.S. deemed inadmissible another 8,451 people who showed up at Southwest Border ports of entry. The designation includes those who seek legal entry into the U.S. but are considered inadmissible, those who seek humanitarian protection under U.S. law and others who retract their entry application and return to their home country in a short period of time.

Homeland Security Press Secretary Tyler Q. Houlton said the decline in migrants apprehended at the border was due to President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy toward illegal immigration.

"Following the implementation of the Administration's zero-tolerance policy, the June 2018 Southwest Border Migration numbers declined by 18 percent when compared to the previous month," Houlton said in a statement.

"As we have said before, the journey north is dangerous and puts individuals in the hands of smugglers and traffickers. We continue to call on Congress to address the crisis at the border by closing legal loopholes that drive illegal immigration."

Lindsay Toczylowski, executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, told NBC News many of the migrants crossing the border in May and June are fleeing violence in Central America.

"They're not looking at what the Trump administration is doing in terms of zero tolerance policies when they make that decision to cross the border," Toczylowski said. "All they're thinking about is whether or not they can save the lives of themselves and their children."