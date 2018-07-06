Mazda recalls 270,000 vehicles with Takata air bag defect

July 6 (UPI) -- Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles in the United States that are equipped with a potentially deadly air bag defect, safety officials said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the automaker will recall 269,618 vehicles -- including the 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPVs nationwide. The 2005-2006 MPVs are being recalled in certain states and territories.

The defective Takata air bags inflators have exploded in some vehicles, sending metal pieces into the passenger cabin.

The defect has led to the largest recall in automotive history, affecting roughly 100 million vehicles around the world.

More than 20 deaths in the United States, Malaysia and Australia have been tied to the Takata recall, in Honda Civics, Accords, Citys and CR-Vs; Acura TLs and the 2006 Ford Ranger.

In the United States, deaths from the explosions have been reported in California, Louisiana, Florida, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Texas and South Carolina.

Mazda will soon begin notifying affected owners of the recall work to the front passenger-side air bag inflator.