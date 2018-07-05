Trump announces resignation of Scott Pruitt

July 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday said he accepted the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt in the wake of a number of investigations into the Cabinet member's spending habits.

The president offered praise for Pruitt, the only EPA head to serve in the Trump administration.

"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump said on Twitter making the announcement.

Recently confirmed Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will take over as acting administrator.

"I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!" Trump said.