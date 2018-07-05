Home / Top News / U.S. News

Trump announces resignation of Scott Pruitt

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  July 5, 2018 at 3:52 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday said he accepted the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt in the wake of a number of investigations into the Cabinet member's spending habits.

The president offered praise for Pruitt, the only EPA head to serve in the Trump administration.

"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump said on Twitter making the announcement.

Recently confirmed Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will take over as acting administrator.

"I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!" Trump said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Boston woman wounded by train refuses ambulance: 'I can't afford that' Boston woman wounded by train refuses ambulance: 'I can't afford that'
Connecticut man gets 18 months for stabbing attacker Connecticut man gets 18 months for stabbing attacker
Britain demands Russia answer for new nerve agent attack Britain demands Russia answer for new nerve agent attack
Thai rescuers racing to get boys out of cave before more flooding Thai rescuers racing to get boys out of cave before more flooding
Top dogs: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo rule in Nathan's contest Top dogs: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo rule in Nathan's contest