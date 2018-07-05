Northern California wildfire grows to 86,000; another closer to containment

July 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire in Northern California's Yolo and Napa counties grew to 86,000 acres and another in Lake County came under 92 percent containment, fire officials said Thursday.

The County Fire was 86,000 acres, nearly three times the size of San Francisco, as of noon Thursday. The fire, located east of Lake Berryessa, was 30 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Officials ordered mandatory evacuations for residences served by Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Pleasants Valley Road, and west of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of Old County Road 40 and north of County Road 53.

Cal Fire said some 3,475 firefighters were working to build containment lines around the blaze. They were hampered by steep and inaccessible terrain.

The fire, which started Saturday, has caused no injuries, deaths or damage to structures, though Cal Fire said it poses danger to about 990 structures. Officials expect increasingly warm temperatures and dry weather this weekend could spur fire growth.

Meanwhile, the Pawnee Fire, to the northwest, was 15,000 acres and 92 percent contained as of 9 a.m. Thursday. The Lake County Sheriff's Department lifted all evacuation orders associated with the blaze Tuesday.

The wildfire, which started June 23, left one person injured and 22 structures destroyed.

Cal Fire said burning conditions trended downwards but warming and drying conditions Friday could spur fire growth.