Bill Shine joins White House as communications director

July 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump named former Fox News executive Bill Shine as deputy chief of staff for communications, the White House announced Thursday.

Shine will join the White House after serving as co-president of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

"He brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role," the White House said.

Shine joined Fox News in 1996 as a producer for Sean Hannity. In 2014, he was named senior executive vice president of programming and filled the role of co-president last August.

He departed the network as part of several management changes in May 2017 following weeks of accusations of sexual harassment against former Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes and host Bill O'Reilly.

Shine was accused in some of the lawsuits as an "enabler" of the harassment, but denied any wrongdoing.

He will fill the role left open by former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks when she resigned in February after testifying in a hearing before the House intelligence committee in its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Shine will be the fifth person to take on the role of communications chief for Trump after Hicks, Anthony Scaramucci, Mike Dubke and Sean Spicer.