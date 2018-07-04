Top dogs: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo rule in Nathan's contest

July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo continued their Fourth of July tradition of breaking records in Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Wednesday on Coney Island's famed boardwalk in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Chestnut, 34, of San Jose, Calif., won his 11th title by consuming a record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. He surpassed his previous record of 72 last year.

Miki Sudo, 33, of Las Vegas, won her fifth title in a row in the women's competition, chowing down 37 dogs.

The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest was televised on ESPN2.

Chestnut, who weighs 230 pounds, finished by a big margin.

Carmen Cincotti, 25, of Mays Landings, N.J., had 63 and Geoffrey Esper, 42, of Oxford, Mass., trailed with 43.

When the event ended, the scorecard showed Chestnut with 64 dogs and Cincotti with 45. But it was later revealed that an entire plate wasn't counted for both.

"The judges couldn't keep up with me," Chestnut said during the ESPN2 broadcast.

"I love to eat. I thought I'd just have fun and enjoy the food."

Three years ago, Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie, 26, ended Chestnut's eight-year winning streak. Chestnut finished second behind fellow San Jose resident, who finished finished far back this year.

In 2007, Chestnut dethroned Takeru Kobayashi, from Japan, who won six titles in a row.

In 2001, Kobayashi ate 50 hot dogs and buns -- doubling the previous record. He hasn't competed since 2009 due to a refusal to sign an exclusive deal with Major League Eating.

In the women's competition, Sudo was five behind her effort last year.

Michelle Lesco, 34, of Tucson, Ariz., finished second with 27, one better than three-time champ Sonja "The Black Widow" Thomas, 51, of Alexandria, Va., who owns the record with 45.

In 1916, Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker opened a nickel hot dog stand on Coney Island with a $300 loan from two friends. It's still there at Surf and Stillwell.