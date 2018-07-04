Evacuation orders lifted, others ordered in California wildfire

July 4 (UPI) -- Authorities lifted some mandatory evacuation orders but ordered others in the 72,500-acre County Fire in Northern California.

The County Fire began Saturday afternoon in an unincorporated area of Yolo County.

Cal Fire reported Tuesday night "as a result of the aggressive work of firefighters building contained lines and more favorable weather conditions," the Yolo County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation orders for portions of county, including the communities of Brooks and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation in the Highway 16 and County Road 89 areas. But residents were advised to evacuate again if conditioned worsened.

Officials expanded mandatory orders in Yolo and Napa counties to the west of Highway 16 as a "result of the potential spread of the County Fire," Cal Fire reported.

By Tuesday evening, the County Fire had consumed 72,500 acres and was 15 percent contained.

A total of 2,665 personnel, 274 engines, 18 helicopters, 67 bulldozers and 56 water tenders are being used to fight the wildfire.

Cal Fire noted that firefighters' efforts have been hampered on the northern end of the fire by steep, inaccessible terrain.

The state agency said that despite cooler temperatures forecast Wednesday, winds and dry vegetation "still have the potential to fuel fire growth."

The Pawnee Fire, a separate wildfire in Lake County, near Sacramento, has burned 15,000 acres and was 90 percent contained, Cal Fire said early Wednesday. Twenty-two structures were destroyed and 50 threatened.

Fighting the fire were 1,800 personnel using 92 engines, nine helicopters, 27 bulldozers and 27 water tenders.