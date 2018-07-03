Northern California wildfire grows to 70,000 acres

July 3 (UPI) -- A wildfire in Northern California has burned 70,000 acres as of Tuesday, fire officials said.

Known as the County Fire, it began on Saturday afternoon in an unincorporated area of Yolo County before exploding in magnitude. Cal Fire said it was 5 percent contained Tuesday.

More than 2,100 fire fighters have worked to control the blaze, which has threatened at least 116 structures and has crossed into Napa County. Fire crews have used 177 engines, 12 helicopters and 50 dozers to try and contain the fire, Cal Fire said.

"The County Fire continued to burn actively throughout the day," Cal Fire said. "The potential for growth remains high as crews battle the fire in difficult terrain. Firefighters continued to work through the day to construct new containment lines and defend structures impacted by the fire."

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in several areas in Yolo County, including areas north of Highway 128, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road, west of County Road 89 and south of the community of Esparto.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation advisory on Monday for the Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove, and Pleasure Cove Resorts .

The Pawnee Fire, a separate wildfire in Lake County, near Sacramento, has burned 14,800 acres and was declared 75 percent contained, Cal Fire said. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Double Eagle subdivision on Saturday night. Evacuation advisories were also issued for homes near the state's Highway 20.

Since the blaze began on June 23, it has destroyed 22 structures and threatened 50 more. No deaths or injuries have been reported from either fire.