Gallup: Fewer than ever 'extremely proud' to be American

July 3 (UPI) -- As the United States prepares to celebrate its most patriotic day of the year, fewer citizens than ever say they are extremely proud to be an American, a Gallup survey has found.

The new research found less than half of respondents (47 percent) answered they are "extremely proud" of their U.S. citizenship -- the lowest mark since Gallup began asking the question nearly two decades ago.

It's also the first time those who answered that way are in the minority.

Last year, 51 percent said they are "extremely proud" to be an American. The all-time high was 70 percent in 2003, less than two years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In 2002, the mark was 65 percent.

Still, most voiced some level of pride. Twenty-five percent said they were "very proud" -- contributing to a combined 72 percent who are either "extremely" or "very" proud.

Sixteen percent said they were "moderately proud," 7 percent "only a little" proud and 3 percent "not at all" proud.

National pride has dropped the most among Democrats and liberals -- with only 32 percent saying they are "extremely proud" this year. Last year, that figure was 43 percent.

The poll questioned more than 1,500 people and has a margin of error of 3 points.