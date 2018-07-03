Home / Top News / U.S. News

Florida seeks death for woman accused of killing husband, lookalike

By Susan McFarland  |  July 3, 2018 at 8:16 AM
July 3 (UPI) -- The Florida state attorney's office is seeking the death penalty for a woman accused of killing her husband and then killing a lookalike to assume her identity.

Lois Riess, who authorities described during their search as a "stone-cold killer," was captured not far from the U.S.-Mexico border in April.

Investigators say she went on the run after killing husband David in Minnesota , and traveling to Florida to kill Pamela Hutchinson. Authorities sad she selected Hutchinson due to similarities in their appearance, and had planned to elude police by assuming her identity.

Monday, the Florida State Attorney's Office formally notified the court they are seeking the death penalty for the murder of Hutchinson.

"The homicide was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

Riess, 56, also was indicted for grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft/criminal use of personal identification information of a deceased individual. She is being held without bond in a Florida jail.

