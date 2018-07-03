92-year-old woman kills son who wanted to take her to assisted-living home, police say

July 3 (UPI) -- A 92-year-old Arizona woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her son for trying to take her to an assisted-living facility, police said Tuesday.

Anna Mae Blessing of Fountain Hills, Ariz. told police that her 72-year-old son, whose name was not immediately released, wanted her to move to an assisted-living facility because she "had become difficult to live with," the Arizona Republic reported.

To prevent that from happening, Blessing put two pistols inside of her robe and shot her son multiple times while he was sleeping. The son's girlfriend was sleeping next to him and was able to knock the gun out of Blessing's possession. Blessing then took out the second gun from her bathrobe, but the girlfriend knocked that one out of her hands, too.

When police came to arrest Blessing, she told them she wanted to kill herself, but didn't have a weapon.

The girlfriend called police and Blessing was arrested and faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. her bond was set at $500,000.

In courtroom video, Blessing sits in a wheelchair as a judge reads off the charges she faces and informs her of her several upcoming hearings.

"It is always concerning when domestic issues escalate to violence or tragic outcomes," Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. "They are often isolated and neither predictable nor preventable."