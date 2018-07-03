2 shot at Kansas elementary school; gunman at large

July 3 (UPI) -- Two men were shot Tuesday while working on a playground at Overland Park Elementary School in Kansas, authorities said.

Overland Park officer John Lacy said the men were contractors working behind the school. They were both hospitalized in critical condition.

District spokeswoman Becky Miller said no students were present at the school Tuesday.

Lacy said officers responded to three different crime scenes at the elementary school and a location where the shooter stole a vehicle. The carjack victim was unharmed.

Police said the shooter also worked for the contractor, and that it appears the shooting resulted from an argument.

"I don't know what the argument was about," Lacy said.

The shooter wasn't immediately identified and is still at large.