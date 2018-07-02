Tesla meets Musk's target of 5,000 Model 3s in single week

July 2 (UPI) -- Tesla has met its self-imposed goal to produce 5,000 Model 3 cars within the last week.

The luxury car brand has marketed the Model 3 as a more affordable version of its electric cars with a starting price of $35,000, with its other cars listed for more than double that price.

CEO Elon Musk set the goal under analyst pressure to produce something faster and more mainstream after repeatedly failing to meet production goals, CNBC reported.

A Tesla release in a regulatory filing Monday shows it produced 5,031 model cars in the last seven days. It also produced 1,913 Model S and and Model X vehicles.

The production gains of 55,339 vehicles in the second quarter marked a 55 percent increase from the first quarter and established "the most productive quarter in Tesla history by far," the company said.

The Model 3s alone were produced at almost three times the rate of Model 3s in Q1.

"The level of dedication and creativity was mind-blowing," Musk said in an email to Tesla staffers. " We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible."

"I think we just became a real car company," Musk added.

Tesla said expects to reach production of 6,000 Model 3s per week by next month.