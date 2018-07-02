Home / Top News / U.S. News

FBI arrests suspect in July 4 terror plot in Cleveland

By Ed Adamczyk Contact the Author   |  July 2, 2018 at 8:07 AM
July 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has arrested a suspect and foiled a terrorist plot that was planned for downtown Cleveland on July 4.

The unidentified suspect will be charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization, an FBI statement said.

The bureau will announce further details at a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday.

FBI special agent Stephen Anthony, U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and other leaders of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force are expected to attend the press conference.

This is a developing story

