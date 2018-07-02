Carnival cruise ship rescues overboard Norwegian crew member

July 2 (UPI) -- A Norwegian Cruise Line crew member who had fallen overboard was rescued by a Carnival Cruise Line ship almost a day later.

A hotel steward aboard the Carnival Glory spotted the 33-year-old Norwegian Getaway crew member drifting in the water approximately 21 miles north of Cuba at about 1 p.m. on Sunday and notified bridge officers who reduced the boat's speed, reversed course and lowered a lifeboat to retrieve the man.

The Norwegian crew member was brought onboard the Carnival Glory to be treated by the ship's medical team.

The ship's safety officer said evaluation showed the man was in stable condition and recovering.

"This is nothing short of miraculous," said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. "Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer."

The man was seen going overboard at approximately 3:20 p.m. Saturday as the Norwegian Getaway was 28 miles northwest of Cuba, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry was diverted to conduct a search 10 minutes later.

The Carnival Glory continued on its way to Cozumel, Mexico Sunday, while the Getaway returned to Miami, Fla.

"We are so happy to know that the individual is safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family. We are also extremely grateful to Carnival Cruise Line and send our deepest thanks to the crew of Carnival Glory," a Norwegian representative told the Miami Herald.