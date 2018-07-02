Home / Top News / U.S. News

3-year-old dies after Boise birthday party stabbing

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  July 2, 2018 at 3:54 PM
July 2 (UPI) -- One of six children stabbed at a birthday party in Boise, Idaho, died Monday from her injuries, police said.

The 3-year-old girl had been flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City to receive treatment after nine people were stabbed Saturday night at low-income apartment building that caters to refugees.

Suspect Timmy Kinner, 30, appeared in court Monday and faces one count of murder.

Boise Police Chief William Bones said a resident at Wylie Street Station Apartments had allowed Kinner to stay there for a short time, but asked him to leave Friday due to his behavior. Kinner returned to the apartment complex late Saturday and began stabbing people attending a child's birthday party.

"He returned last night to exact vengeance, not just on those that he had been with ... but at any target which was available," Bones said during a press conference Sunday.

All nine of the victims are refugees from Syria, Iraq or Ethiopia. Kinner, from Los Angeles, is not a refugee.

The children ranged in age from 3 to 12 years old. Emergency officials transported eight of the victims to a local hospital and the 3-year-old to Utah.

One of the children was treated and released from the hospital. Others remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

"This was an attack on those who are most vulnerable: our children," Bones said. "It's untenable, unconscionable and is pure evil in my mind."

Boise Mayor David Bieter said the "callous act does not reflect our community."

Police said there was no reason to suspect the stabbings were part of a hate crime.

