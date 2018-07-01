Nine people stabbed at refugee housing in Boise, Idaho

July 1 (UPI) -- Boise, Idaho, police said they arrested a Los Angeles man accused of stabbing nine people, including six children, living at a low-income apartment complex for refugees.

The Boise Police Department said the victims were transported to a local hospital, four with life-threatening injuries, late Saturday.

Officers arrested Timmy Kinner, 30, on nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child. They booked him into Ada County Jail.

Kinner was a temporary resident at the apartment complex and had been asked to leave the residence Friday.

The department said Kinner was not a refugee and it was not revealed whether the victims are.

"As you can imagine the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack," Boise Police Chief William Bones said. "This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time."

"Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."